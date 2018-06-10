Valencia was held out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays due to an illness, Steve Melewski of MASN Sports reports.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said prior to the start of the contest that Valencia could be sent back to the team hotel to recuperate from the illness, so it's uncertain if he'll be available off the bench Sunday to pinch hit. Unless his condition takes a turn for the worse overnight, Valencia is expected to rejoin the Baltimore lineup Monday against the Red Sox and should be on tap for a full slate of starts during the upcoming week. Valencia has hit .348 over his last 26 games, making him one of the more productive batters in a porous Orioles attack.