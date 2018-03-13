Ynoa (shin) will likely begin the season on the disabled list, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The right-hander was initially given a 2-to-4 week return timetable, but it seems like the team may be erring more on the four-week side of things given that he's still in a walking boot. This likely opens up the fifth starter spot to either Miguel Castro or Mike Wright to begin the season. Look for a firmer return date once Ynoa sheds the boot.