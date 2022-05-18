Segura went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.
The shortstop reached on an error in the bottom of the second, taking advantage of the opportunity and stealing second base. Segura now has five swipes on the season, four of which have come in the last five games. He also extended his hit streak to 13 consecutive games Tuesday, adding a single in the bottom of the seventh. Over that stretch, Segura has batted .417 with four homers, nine RBI, 12 runs and four stolen bases. The hot stretch has raised his season-long batting average from .227 to .307 over 114 at-bats.