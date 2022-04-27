Segura is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After a string of nine consecutive starts, Segura will get a breather for the penultimate game of the series with Colorado. He hit out of the leadoff spot in the last seven of those contests, turning in a .233/.303/.267 slash line while stealing a base, scoring four runs and driving in two more. Segura may continue to hold down the table-setting gig despite his underwhelming production atop the lineup, but manager Joe Girardi will turn the leadoff role over to Odubel Herrera for at least Wednesday's contest.