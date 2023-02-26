Hoskins has been cleared for full baseball activities after he underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee during mid-December, though he won't make his Grapefruit League debut until Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies didn't announce the surgery until reporters asked about Hoskins not playing in spring games this weekend, but there currently doesn't appear to be any cause for concern about his delayed appearance in the Grapefruit League. Assuming the 29-year-old takes the field Friday, he'll have over three weeks' worth of exhibition games to get up to speed ahead of Opening Day.