Hoskins isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

After recording a base hit in 10 of his last 11 games, Hoskins was held to 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly during Monday's loss in the series opener. He'll now sit against Ryan Feltner and the Rockies on Tuesday, putting Jake Bauers at first base while Christian Yelich serves as the Brewers' DH, opening a spot in left field for Jackson Chourio.