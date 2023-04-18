Emanuel (shoulder) returned from Triple-A Indianapolis' 7-day injured list Friday and struck out three while allowing two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings in a 4-2 loss to St. Paul.

Emanuel opened the season on the shelf due to the left shoulder injury that sidelined him for much of the 2022 campaign, but the southpaw was cleared to rejoin Indianapolis after completing a rehab assignment at Single-A Bradenton earlier in the month. He should continue to make regular starts for Indianapolis, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot may work against him in his hopes of earning a call-up to the Pirates at some point.