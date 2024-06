The Marlins designated Emanuel for assignment Wednesday.

Emanuel will move off Miami's 40-man roster for the fourth time this season, with the Marlins giving him spot to right-hander Valente Bellozo, who was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Wednesday's game in Kansas City. During his three stints in the majors this season, Emanuel has made five relief appearances and has given up seven earned runs over 9.1 innings.