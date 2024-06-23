The Marlins selected Emanuel's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

Miami designated Emanuel for assignment Wednesday, but he stuck around in the organization and will now return to the big-league club just a few days later as the Marlins contend with a plethora of injuries to their pitching staff. The 32-year-old southpaw has worked exclusively as a reliever throughout his big-league career, but he has experience as a starter in the minors and will provide some length out of the Miami bullpen.