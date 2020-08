The Pirates are expected to update the timetable for a return by Kela (COVID-19) on Wednesday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Kela threw an 18-pitch, live batting practice Tuesday. Depending on how he feels Wednesday, the right-hander slots back into the closer's role as soon as Thursday. With the trade deadline less than three weeks away, there's a good chance Kela is traded, provided he proves his health in the interim.