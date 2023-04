Burrows underwent surgery Wednesday to repair damage to the UCL in his right elbow, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

It was Tommy John surgery, per a followup report Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com, and Burrows is expected to be sidelined for the next 14-to-16 months. The 23-year-old had logged just two starts this season at Triple-A Indianapolis before his UCL gave out. He was an 11th-round pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.