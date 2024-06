Burrows (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred from the rookie-level Florida Complex League to Single-A Bradenton on Friday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Burrows continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery from April of 2023. He made his first rehab outing in the rookie-level FCL on Monday, when he gave up three runs on one hit and two walks over 1.1 innings. Burrows is expected to start for Bradenton early next week.