The Astros returned Burrows (elbow/shoulder) from his rehab assignment Monday.

Burrows landed on the injured list in mid-July with right elbow inflammation, and he suffered a setback with his shoulder at the beginning of September that has extended his stint on the IL. He was cleared to restart his rehab assignment Saturday and pitched two shutout innings, but the fact that the Astros have again halted his assignment without activating him doesn't bode well for his chances of returning in the regular season.