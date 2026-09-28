Burrows (elbow/shoulder) is considered healthy and could be included on the Astros' wild-card series roster versus the White Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Burrows initially landed on the injured list in mid-July with right elbow inflammation, and he later came down with shoulder inflammation. The right-hander has since recovered from those injuries, and Houston is mulling the possibility of adding Burrows to its postseason roster. Burrows has logged an ugly 5.99 ERA and 75:35 K:BB over 94.2 innings in the majors this season and has made only one game appearance over the past month, which gives you an idea as to the state of the Astros' pitching staff that they're considering adding him to the mix.