Astros manager Joe Espada said that Burrows (elbow) was diagnosed with inflammation in his right shoulder after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After covering 4.1 innings and 77 pitches in his third rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land last Wednesday, Burrows looked primed to return from the 15-day injured list and slot back into the Houston rotation this week. However, with Burrows experiencing discomfort in his shoulder while playing catch Monday, he'll now have his activation from the IL delayed indefinitely. The Astros will likely have Burrows rest for at least the next few days with the hope that the inflammation subsides and he's able to start throwing again.