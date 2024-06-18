Burrows (elbow) began a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, covering 1.1 innings while allowing three earned runs on one hit and two walks.

Burrows' appearance was his first in affiliated ball since April 8, 2023, as the right-hander had been shut down ever since undergoing Tommy John surgery later that month. He currently resides on Triple-A Indianapolis' 60-day injured list and will eventually rejoin the Pirates' top affiliate once he completes an extended rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors. Expect Burrows to remain in Florida for at least another week or two while he continues to build up his pitch count and looks to regain his pre-surgery command and velocity.