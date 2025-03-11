Burrows has a chance to make the Pirates' roster out of spring training, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Burrows hasn't had overwhelming success this spring, allowing four earned runs with only a 4:3 K:BB across five innings. However, he remains in camp with the big-league club despite other of the team's top pitching prospects such as Bubba Chandler and Hunter Barco already being reassigned. If Burrows does make the roster, he'd likely begin in long relief, but he should be an option to make spot starts throughout the campaign.