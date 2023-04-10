Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Burrows was diagnosed with a forearm injury after exiting his start Saturday at Triple-A Indianapolis, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Cherington added that Burrows' elbow is stable, but the forearm issue still could be enough of a concern to keep the 23-year-old right-hander on the shelf for at least a couple turns through the rotation. Burrows worked 6.2 innings between his first two starts with Indianapolis, giving up two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three.