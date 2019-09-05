Rangers' Brock Burke: Dealing with virus
Rangers manager Chris Woodward is considering limiting Burke's pitch count in his next scheduled start Friday against Baltimore due to a three-day bout with a stomach virus, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Burke, who began his major-league career with three straight starts of six innings and no more than two runs allowed, said he's lost six or seven pounds while coping with the virus. He was able to throw a bullpen Wednesday. "He feels better today, but not great... If we pitch him and he's iffy, weak, then we'll limit the number of pitches or number of innings he throws," Woodward told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com.
