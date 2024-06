The Rangers reinstated Burke (hand) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Burke has been on the injured list since mid-April with a broken right (non-throwing) hand. He began a rehab assignment May 16, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 11 innings across nine appearances -- seven of which came in Triple-A. The left-hander will presumably slide into a middle relief role with the Rangers, and his return will push Grant Anderson back to Triple-A Round Rock.