Burke (5-5) was credited with the loss and a blown save to St. Louis on Thursday, when he allowed six unearned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one.

Reds manager Terry Francona eschewed primary closer Emilio Pagan, instead bringing in Burke to close out a one-run lead to begin the top of the ninth inning. Burke was on the verge of closing it out, but an error on a routine fly led to six unearned runs. Pagan had thrown 19 pitches the previous day, and Francona may have considered the team's top closer as unavailable.