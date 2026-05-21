Reds' Brock Burke: Nabs hold in rocky outing

Burke pitched two-thirds of an inning and picked up the hold after allowing two earned runs on two hits and no walks in a 9-4 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Burke entered the game in the bottom of the sixth with Cincinnati holding a three-run lead. The 29-year-old allowed a single to Brandon Marsh, which was followed up by a two-run home run by Edmundo Sosa to cut the Reds lead to 5-4. Despite the rocky appearance, Burke picked up his fifth hold of the season. Before this outing, the left-hander allowed just one earned run over his previous seven relief appearances.