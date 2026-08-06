Reds' Brock Burke: Escapes with second save

Burke secured the save against the Athletics on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

The Reds had to turn elsewhere in Thursday's save situation -- closer Emilio Pagan was likely unavailable after working each of the past two days. Burke, who has operated primarily as a setup man, was called upon and needed every bit of the 6-3 lead he was granted, serving up a two-run shot to Brian Serven before closing it out. The southpaw is now 2-for-2 in save chances this season, holding a 2.73 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 51:31 K:BB with 13 holds over 56 innings.