Odor started at third base and went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's spring game against the Angels.

This was Odor's first start at the hot corner, the position he seems most likely to play in 2021. He was scheduled to start at second base but asked manager Chris Woodward before the game to switch positions, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports. "He felt it was important to get out there as soon as possible, which was music to my ears," Woodward said. "I thought it was great, it was good for the team." The Rangers suggested over the offseason that Nick Solak is likely to start at second base, Odor's previous position.