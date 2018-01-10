Rangers' Ryan Brett: Minors deal with Rangers
Brett agreed to a minor-league contract with Texas on Wednesday.
Brett will add more organizational depth to the Rangers' infield after spending last year in the minor leagues with Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old was only able to play in 20 games due to an ongoing elbow injury that has kept him limited since the start of the 2015 season. He will likely begin this season at Triple-A Round Rock.
