Brett was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

After signing a minor-league deal with the Rangers back in January, Brett was released by Texas partway through spring training. The White Sox picked him up shortly thereafter, and now he'll head to the Triple-A level to replace Daniel Palka, who recently headed up to the majors. Brett seems like nothing more than an organizational depth piece at this point, especially after his slow start with Double-A Birmingham this season (7-for-29, nine strikeouts in 10 games played).