Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo: Showing improvement with oblique

Choo (oblique) is expected to return to the Rangers' Cactus League lineup Friday against the Angels, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Choo was scratched ahead of Tuesday's game against the Royals after experiencing some side tightness, but the worst of the injury is apparently behind him at this point. The veteran may have been included in the starting nine for Thursday's game against the Cubs, but since he reported to camp feeling under the weather, he was given another day off instead. Assuming Choo's condition has improved by Friday, he looks poised to re-enter the lineup.