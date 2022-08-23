The Rays activated Chargois (oblique) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Chargois strained his oblique in his first appearance of the season and had been on the IL ever since. The righty had a 2.52 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 56 games with Seattle and Tampa Bay last year, so he could play a big role in the Rays' bullpen going forward if he regains that form. He recently wrapped up a 10-appearance rehab assignment that included stops at the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Triple-A Durham.