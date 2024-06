The Marlins activated Chargois (neck) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chargois has been out all season with a neck issue and had to be pulled off his rehab assignment at one point because of a setback. He's ready to go now, though, after making eight scoreless appearances following the resumption of his rehab assignment. Chargois should eventually be used as a high-leverage reliever by Miami but could be eased into such situations.