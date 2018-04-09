Reds' Scott Schebler: Lands on DL

Schebler (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Schebler has already missed a week of action, but even though the team consistently thought he was on the verge of a return, he'll head to the DL. DL stints can only be backdated three days, so the earliest the outfielder can return is next Monday ahead of the Reds' matchup with the Brewers. Phillip Ervin could factor into the outfield rotation with Schebler out. To replace the injured slugger on the active roster, pitcher Zack Weiss was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.