Manager Mike Matheny said Melendez was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers in order to "give another player an opportunity," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old was penciled in to bat leadoff in Sunday's series finale, but he instead came off the bench in favor of Nate Eaton. It's good news Melendez isn't dealing with an injury, but Matheny's post-game comments aren't exactly encouraging. Melendez has an .805 OPS with four home runs, 13 RBI and eight runs through 13 games in August.