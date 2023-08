Rogers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

After missing the first two games of the series with a minor hand injury, Rogers returned to the lineup Wednesday and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the Tigers' 6-2 loss. Rogers isn't believed to have suffered a setback with the hand injury Wednesday, so his absence from the lineup Thursday looks to be maintenance-related as the Tigers and Yankees wrap up their series with a day game after a night game.