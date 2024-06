Rogers went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Rogers had half of Detroit's hits and provided all of the team's offense in the narrow win. The catcher is now up to four home runs across 38 games this season and this was his first multi-homer effort. He has some work to do to match the career-high 21 long balls he recorded in 2023, though as he displayed Monday, he can rack up home runs quickly when he's dialed in at the plate.