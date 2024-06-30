Rogers went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Saturday's 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Angels.

Rogers delivered a key blast in the top of the sixth inning to put the Tigers up 5-2, but Los Angeles scored the final four runs of the contest to spoil his effort. The Detroit backstop is now up to six long balls this season in 51 games, which is a step back from last year's pace, when he swatted a career-high 21 homers in 107 contests. Rogers is still capable of getting hot quickly, though he's splitting time behind the plate with Carson Kelly, which either player's ability to sustain much momentum.