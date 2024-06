Rogers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Rogers will retreat to the bench after he started at catcher in both of the Tigers' last two games, going 2-for-8 with a home run and three RBI. The 29-year-old is slashing .226/.284/.387 overall for the season and still seems to be part of a timeshare at catcher with Carson Kelly, who gets the starting nod Wednesday.