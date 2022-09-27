The White Sox are shutting down Anderson (hand) for the rest of the season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson has been making steady progress in recovering from surgery on his left hand, but with the White Sox out of the playoff picture, rushing him back would be almost pointless. Elvis Andrus will continue to get starting reps at shortstop for the rest of the year.
