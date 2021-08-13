Anderson went 2-for-5 and hit a game-winning two-run homer in Thursday's 9-8 victory over the Yankees.
Anderson came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with a runner on and the White Sox trailing 8-7, and he went yard off Zack Britton to deliver a walk-off win for Chicago in the "Field of Dreams" game. It was the 13th home run of the season for Anderson, who also clubbed his 24th double earlier in the contest. Anderson is 9-for-19 (.474) with three homers and a pair of doubles over his last four games.