Hale was released and immediately re-signed by the Yankees in March, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Reports surfaced Thursday that Hale had recently been released by the Yankees. While that is technically true, the release was a procedural move meant to work around an opt-out clause in Hale's minor-league contract. Because the original clause was set to kick in four days before the end of spring training, it became essentially meaningless once spring training was suspended. Consequently, the team agreed to present Hale with a new deal that pushes the opt-out to five days before the to-be-determined rescheduled Opening Day. As such, Hale remains in contention for a spot in the big-league bullpen -- especially if rosters are expanded at the start of the season, as is widely expected.