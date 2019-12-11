Yankees' Luke Voit: Should open 2020 as first baseman
Manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that he anticipates Voit (abdomen) opening the upcoming season as the Yankees' everyday first baseman, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. "I'm confident that Luke Voit is an impact player for us," Boone said.
A core-muscle injury limited Voit's effectiveness over the final month of the regular season and ultimately made surgery necessary once the Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs, but the 28-year-old should be back to full strength for spring training. Despite the disappointing finish to his 2019 campaign, Voit was still a well above-average performer at the dish, contributing a .263/.378/.464 slash line (126 wRC+) over his 510 plate appearances.
