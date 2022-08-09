The Yankees placed Carpenter (foot) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Carpenter's move to the IL was a foregone conclusion after the Yankees announced he suffered a fractured left foot in Monday's win over the Mariners. A timeline hasn't yet been established for Carpenter's return and will likely be contingent on whether he needs to undergo surgery to address the injury. Regardless, Carpenter looks to be at risk of missing most, if not all, of what's left of the 2022 season, making him a drop candidate in leagues where he's been rostered. Miguel Andujar was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Carpenter, who has hit .305 with 15 home runs, 37 RBI and 28 runs in 47 games after joining the Yankees in late May.