Carpenter isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
Carpenter went 1-for-1 with a single and a sacrifice fly during a loss in Game 1, and the Cardinals will give him a breather to conclude Wednesday's activities. Willson Contreras will instead serve as St. Louis' DH while Pedro Pages starts behind the plate.
