Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Carpenter had gone 3-for-6 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI while starting in each of the Cardinals' previous three matchups versus righties, but he'll take a seat Sunday even as Cincinnati brings righty Hunter Greene to the mound. Though the Cardinals still seem to view Carpenter as their primary designated hitter against righties, he'll head to the bench any time manager Oliver Marmol wants to give one his other everyday players a day out of the field. Willson Contreras will cede catching duties to Pedro Pages on Sunday while he replaces Carpenter at DH.