Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Carpenter (foot) has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. "I am not sure," Boone said, when asked if Carpenter has a chance to return this season. "I think it kind of depends on when they X-ray next and then what that allows him to do from a ramp-up standpoint."

Carpenter didn't require surgery to address the fractured left foot he sustained Aug. 8, and while he's shown improvement in the subsequent five weeks, he hasn't made enough progress to the point where he can begin on-field workouts. With just two and a half weeks left in the regular season, Carpenter seems unlikely to be ready to return from the 10-day injured list by the first week of October, but he could have a chance at coming back for the postseason if the Yankees are able to make a deep run.