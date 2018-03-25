Yankees' Tyler Austin: Likely called upon if Bird unavailable
Austin would likely be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and see time at first base to begin the season if Greg Bird (foot) is forced to the disabled list, Billy Witz of The New York Times reports.
Bird is set to undergo an examination in New York on Monday, at which point the Yankees should have a better idea of the first baseman's availability for Opening Day. If Bird will need time off to recover from the foot injury, Austin would likely split time at the position with the switch-hitting Neil Walker. As a right-handed hitter, Austin would likely see the smaller share of starts at first base in that scenario but could get the Opening Day start with the Yankees scheduled to face a left-handed pitcher (Toronto's J.A. Happ) in their first game of the season.
More News
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Optioned to minors•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Path to roster spot re-opens•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Favorite to earn backup first base role•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...