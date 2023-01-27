Embiid (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Embiid recently missed a game due to a sore left foot, but he returned to action Wednesday and posted a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double. It appears the issue is still bothering him and could sideline him for another contest, but there's been no reports about the MVP candidate suffering a setback, suggesting the injury is minor. However, if Philadelphia plays it cautious and keeps Embiid out, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for increased playing time again.