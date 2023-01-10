Head coach Doc Rivers relayed Tuesday that Embiid (foot) will likely take the floor in the evening's tilt versus the Pistons, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid's presence at shootaround earlier in the day foreshadowed a return to action following a three-game absence. Rivers has now furthered that notion leading up to the 7 PM ET opening tip, though the team should confirm his status before then. Embiid will presumably retake his spot in the starting unit, sending Montrezl Harrell back to the bench.