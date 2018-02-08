Derrick Rose: Released by Jazz

Rose will be released by the Jazz, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Rose was just traded to the Jazz in a three-team swap with the Cavaliers and Kings, but his time will be short-lived in Utah. They've agreed to release the veteran point guard, which will allow him the opportunity to latch on with a playoff contender. No matter where he signs, Rose will likely struggle to provide much value for fantasy purposes, though he'll still be someone to monitor just in case. Rose averaged just 19.3 minutes across 16 games with the Cavaliers so far this season.