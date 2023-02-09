The Spurs waived Dedmon on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

San Antonio acquired Dedmon from the Heat two days earlier, but the Spurs took on his contract in the deal for the purpose of getting back a 2028 second-round draft pick. Given that the Spurs are rebuilding, the organization will cut the 33-year-old loose and allow him to explore his options elsewhere. During his time with Miami this season, the veteran center appeared in 30 games and averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes.