Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Increasing activity

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday that Whiteside (knee) is starting to increase his level of activity, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports. "[Whiteside has] been working out twice a day," Spoelstra said. "One workout is always a non-impact, full conditioning workout either on the bike or in the pool. Then the last few handful of days he's been doing court work and he's been making a lot of progress."

Despite Spoelstra's optimism regarding the center's recovery process, the Heat have yet to etch out a clear timetable for Whiteside's return. Whiteside has been sidelined for 18 games -- including the last 13 in a row -- with a bone bruise in his left knee, opening up more run at center for Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo.