Hornets' Tony Parker: Plays 21 minutes in Tuesday's win
Parker scored six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 FT) to go along with three assists, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hawks.
Parker has played through his elbow strain as promised, though he delivered a much better stat line (17 points, four dimes, and one board) in 18 minutes during Saturday's win over the Cavaliers. Parker, who has been impressive as of late, now has two days off to rest up for Friday's road matchup with the 76ers.
